Every reward in the Halo Infinite Season 1 Battle Pass

Halo’s first Battle Pass delivers more than 150 rewards with tons of them coming at no cost.

Like most Battle Passes, the Season 1 Battle Pass available for purchase in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer comes with 100 levels to complete. Luckily, players will find that they will have plenty of time to finish it off, as Season 1 is not scheduled to end for many more months. During this time, Battle Pass owners can collect more than 150 rewards, with some levels even offering multiple items. These vary from XP Boosts, Challenge Swaps, to several rare and colorful pieces of equipment that can be applied to your spartan. Here’s what you’ll be earning from each given level.

LevelRewards *Free Items for all players are bolded below
Lv. 1FUI Epic Backdrop, Mark V (Epic Armor Core)
Lv. 2UA/Type B1 (Rare Helmet)
Lv. 3Challenge Swap, UA/DO-01-CRR Breaching Kit (Epic Chest for Mark V)
Lv. 4UA/P1DA Bracer (Rare Wrist for Mark V)
Lv. 5Challenge Swap, Blue Rampage (Epic Armor Coating for Mark VII )
Lv. 6Bryce (Rare Visor for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 7SAP/EVA (Rare Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V B)
Lv. 8 Challenge Swap, SAP/EVA (Rare Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V)
Lv. 9TAC/RS/Willow (Rare Helment Attachment)
Lv. 10Challenge Swap, EVA (Epic Helmet)
Lv. 11Stone Green (Rare Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 12TAC/MAT – 2519C Communicator (Epic Chest for Mark V)
Lv. 13Challenge Swap, TAC/MC5 TACPAD (Epic Wrist for Mark V)
Lv. 14Noble Principle (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)
Lv. 15Challenge Swap, Commando (Epic Helmet for Mark V)
Lv. 16Calm Blossom (Rare Stance), XP Boost
Lv. 17Noble (Epic Visor for Mark V)
Lv. 18Challenge Swap, HUL-3 (Epic Helmet Attachment)
Lv. 19Noble Command (Epic Stance)
Lv. 20Challenge Swap, Carter-A259 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V)
Lv. 21UTIL Beacon (Rare Chest for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 22Noble (Epic Nameplate)
Lv. 23Challenge Swap, Noble (Epic Charm)
Lv. 24UA/DO-O6 (Rare Chest for Mark V)
Lv. 25Challenge Swap, FC-I Fascia (Legendary Helmet Attachment
Lv. 26Vandal (Epic Visor for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 27TAC/SRT (Epic Wrist for Mark V)
Lv. 28Challenge Swap, System of Systems (Epic Backdrop)
Lv. 29TAC/T-MAGS (Rare Chest for Mark V)
Lv. 30Challenge Swap, Aviator (Rare Helmet for Mark VII)
Lv. 31Ancient Code (Epic AI Color), XP Boost
Lv. 32SAP/SNP (Legendary Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V)
Lv. 33Challenge Swap, SAP/SNP (Legendary Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V)
Lv. 34Noble Observer (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)
Lv. 35Challenge Swap, Scout (Epic Helmet for Mark V)
Lv. 36Lumu (Rare AI Model), XP Boost
Lv. 37HUL-I (Legendary Helmet Attachment)
Lv. 38Challenge Swap, UTIL/Desert Patrol (Epic Chest for Mark V)
Lv. 39Noble Strike (Epic Stance)
Lv. 40Challenge Swap, Jun-A266 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V)
Lv. 41Tempest Lilac (Rare Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 42Noble (Epic Armor Emblem)
Lv. 43Challenge Swap, TAC/Recon Package (Rare Chest for Mark V)
Lv. 44Search and Assess (Rare Stance)
Lv. 45Challenge Swap, Recon (Legendary Helmet for Mark V)
Lv. 46UA/Agathius (Epic Left Shoulder Pad for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 47MK59E (Epic Helmet Attachment)
Lv. 48Challenge Swap, Challenger (Epic Gloves for Mark V)
Lv. 49UA/Agathius (Epic Right Shoulder Pad for Mark VII), Critical Path (Epic Backdrop)
Lv. 50Challenge Swap, Judgement Phoenix (Legendary Kill Effect)
Lv. 51Dynasty (Epic Visor for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 52UA/Type FJ (Epic Knee Pads for Mark V)
Lv. 53Challenge Swap, M45 Hardcase (Epic Utility for Mark V)
Lv. 54Noble Intercessor (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)
Lv. 55Challenge Swap, Air Assault (Epic Helmet for Mark V)
Lv. 56Ghost Grey (Epic Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 57Noble (Epic Vehicle Emblem0
Lv. 58Challenge Swap, TAC/RS/Starlight (Epic Helmet Attachment)
Lv. 59Noble Confidence (Epic Stance)
Lv. 60Challenge Swap, Catherine-B320 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V)
Lv. 61Kill Count (Epic Backdrop), XP Boost
Lv. 62SAP/ODST (Rare Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V)
Lv. 63Challenge Swap, SAP/ODST (Rare Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V)
Lv. 64Helljumper (Rare Visor for Mark V)
Lv. 65Challenge Swap, ODST (Epic Helmet for Mark V)
Lv. 66Karaba Sirocco (Rare Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 67UA/ODST (Rare Chest for Mark V)
Lv. 68Challenge Swap, Keep It Clean (Rare Charm0
Lv. 69Super Tone (Legendary AI Color)
Lv. 70Challenge Swap, Superintendent (Legendary AI Model)
Lv. 71UA/M557 (Rare Chest for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 72UA/Type Jor (Epic Knee Pads for Mark V)
Lv. 73Challenge Swap, UA/Vaultlock (Legendary Chest for Mark V)
Lv. 74Noble Defender (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)
Lv. 75Challenge Swap, Grenadier (Epic Helmet for Mark V)
Lv. 76Noble Portal (Epic Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 77Stalwart (Legendary Visor for Mark V)
Lv. 78Challenge Swap, UA/Type E3 (Rare Helmet Attachment)
Lv. 79Noble Justice (Legendary Stance)
Lv. 80Challenge Swap, Jorge-052 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V)
Lv. 81Trailblazer (Epic Helmet for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 82SAP/MKVI (Epic Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V)
Lv. 83Challenge Swap, SAP/MKVI (Epic Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V)
Lv. 84FCI-I/Airwolf (Epic Helmet Attachment), Mark VI (Epic Helmet for Mark V)
Lv. 85Challenge Swap, Judgement Mantle (Legendary Armor Effect)
Lv. 86Claw Marks (Rare Backdrop), XP Boost
Lv. 87M10 Tactical Soft Case (Rare Utility for Mark V)
Lv. 88Challenge Swap, TAC/CASC (Epic Wrist for Mark V)
Lv. 89M550D Halfplate (Rare Chest for Mark VII), Noble Executioner (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)
Lv. 90Challenge Swap, EVA-C (Legendary Helmet for Mark V)
Lv. 91Special Delivery (Legendary Stance), XP Boost
Lv. 92Visigoth (Rare Visor for Mark V)
Lv. 93Challenge Swap, Sapper Rig (Epic Chest for Mark V)
Lv. 94Dragoon (Epic Visor for Mark VII), Noble Fury (Epic Stance)
Lv. 95Challenge Swap, Emile-A239 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V)
Lv. 96Mark VII (Legendary Helmet for Mark VII), XP Boost
Lv. 97Challenge Swap, Judgement Helm (Legendary Armor Effect)
Lv. 98UA/Armet (Legendary Helmet Attachment), MIA (Rare Visor for Mark V)
Lv. 99Challenge Swap, Redacted Records (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)
Lv. 100UA/Type II-A1 Buckler (Legendary Wrist for Mark VII), Judgement Flame (Legendary Mythic Effect)

