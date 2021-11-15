Every reward in the Halo Infinite Season 1 Battle Pass

Like most Battle Passes, the Season 1 Battle Pass available for purchase in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer comes with 100 levels to complete. Luckily, players will find that they will have plenty of time to finish it off, as Season 1 is not scheduled to end for many more months. During this time, Battle Pass owners can collect more than 150 rewards, with some levels even offering multiple items. These vary from XP Boosts, Challenge Swaps, to several rare and colorful pieces of equipment that can be applied to your spartan. Here’s what you’ll be earning from each given level.

Level Rewards *Free Items for all players are bolded below Lv. 1 FUI Epic Backdrop, Mark V (Epic Armor Core) Lv. 2 UA/Type B1 (Rare Helmet) Lv. 3 Challenge Swap, UA/DO-01-CRR Breaching Kit (Epic Chest for Mark V) Lv. 4 UA/P1DA Bracer (Rare Wrist for Mark V) Lv. 5 Challenge Swap, Blue Rampage (Epic Armor Coating for Mark VII ) Lv. 6 Bryce (Rare Visor for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 7 SAP/EVA (Rare Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V B) Lv. 8 Challenge Swap, SAP/EVA (Rare Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V) Lv. 9 TAC/RS/Willow (Rare Helment Attachment) Lv. 10 Challenge Swap, EVA (Epic Helmet) Lv. 11 Stone Green (Rare Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 12 TAC/MAT – 2519C Communicator (Epic Chest for Mark V) Lv. 13 Challenge Swap, TAC/MC5 TACPAD (Epic Wrist for Mark V) Lv. 14 Noble Principle (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V) Lv. 15 Challenge Swap, Commando (Epic Helmet for Mark V) Lv. 16 Calm Blossom (Rare Stance), XP Boost Lv. 17 Noble (Epic Visor for Mark V) Lv. 18 Challenge Swap, HUL-3 (Epic Helmet Attachment) Lv. 19 Noble Command (Epic Stance) Lv. 20 Challenge Swap, Carter-A259 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V) Lv. 21 UTIL Beacon (Rare Chest for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 22 Noble (Epic Nameplate) Lv. 23 Challenge Swap, Noble (Epic Charm) Lv. 24 UA/DO-O6 (Rare Chest for Mark V) Lv. 25 Challenge Swap, FC-I Fascia (Legendary Helmet Attachment Lv. 26 Vandal (Epic Visor for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 27 TAC/SRT (Epic Wrist for Mark V) Lv. 28 Challenge Swap, System of Systems (Epic Backdrop) Lv. 29 TAC/T-MAGS (Rare Chest for Mark V) Lv. 30 Challenge Swap, Aviator (Rare Helmet for Mark VII) Lv. 31 Ancient Code (Epic AI Color), XP Boost Lv. 32 SAP/SNP (Legendary Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V) Lv. 33 Challenge Swap, SAP/SNP (Legendary Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V) Lv. 34 Noble Observer (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V) Lv. 35 Challenge Swap, Scout (Epic Helmet for Mark V) Lv. 36 Lumu (Rare AI Model), XP Boost Lv. 37 HUL-I (Legendary Helmet Attachment) Lv. 38 Challenge Swap, UTIL/Desert Patrol (Epic Chest for Mark V) Lv. 39 Noble Strike (Epic Stance) Lv. 40 Challenge Swap, Jun-A266 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V) Lv. 41 Tempest Lilac (Rare Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 42 Noble (Epic Armor Emblem) Lv. 43 Challenge Swap, TAC/Recon Package (Rare Chest for Mark V) Lv. 44 Search and Assess (Rare Stance) Lv. 45 Challenge Swap, Recon (Legendary Helmet for Mark V) Lv. 46 UA/Agathius (Epic Left Shoulder Pad for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 47 MK59E (Epic Helmet Attachment) Lv. 48 Challenge Swap, Challenger (Epic Gloves for Mark V) Lv. 49 UA/Agathius (Epic Right Shoulder Pad for Mark VII), Critical Path (Epic Backdrop) Lv. 50 Challenge Swap, Judgement Phoenix (Legendary Kill Effect) Lv. 51 Dynasty (Epic Visor for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 52 UA/Type FJ (Epic Knee Pads for Mark V) Lv. 53 Challenge Swap, M45 Hardcase (Epic Utility for Mark V) Lv. 54 Noble Intercessor (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V) Lv. 55 Challenge Swap, Air Assault (Epic Helmet for Mark V) Lv. 56 Ghost Grey (Epic Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 57 Noble (Epic Vehicle Emblem0 Lv. 58 Challenge Swap, TAC/RS/Starlight (Epic Helmet Attachment) Lv. 59 Noble Confidence (Epic Stance) Lv. 60 Challenge Swap, Catherine-B320 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V) Lv. 61 Kill Count (Epic Backdrop), XP Boost Lv. 62 SAP/ODST (Rare Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V) Lv. 63 Challenge Swap, SAP/ODST (Rare Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V) Lv. 64 Helljumper (Rare Visor for Mark V) Lv. 65 Challenge Swap, ODST (Epic Helmet for Mark V) Lv. 66 Karaba Sirocco (Rare Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 67 UA/ODST (Rare Chest for Mark V) Lv. 68 Challenge Swap, Keep It Clean (Rare Charm0 Lv. 69 Super Tone (Legendary AI Color) Lv. 70 Challenge Swap, Superintendent (Legendary AI Model) Lv. 71 UA/M557 (Rare Chest for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 72 UA/Type Jor (Epic Knee Pads for Mark V) Lv. 73 Challenge Swap, UA/Vaultlock (Legendary Chest for Mark V) Lv. 74 Noble Defender (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V) Lv. 75 Challenge Swap, Grenadier (Epic Helmet for Mark V) Lv. 76 Noble Portal (Epic Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 77 Stalwart (Legendary Visor for Mark V) Lv. 78 Challenge Swap, UA/Type E3 (Rare Helmet Attachment) Lv. 79 Noble Justice (Legendary Stance) Lv. 80 Challenge Swap, Jorge-052 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V) Lv. 81 Trailblazer (Epic Helmet for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 82 SAP/MKVI (Epic Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V) Lv. 83 Challenge Swap, SAP/MKVI (Epic Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V) Lv. 84 FCI-I/Airwolf (Epic Helmet Attachment), Mark VI (Epic Helmet for Mark V) Lv. 85 Challenge Swap, Judgement Mantle (Legendary Armor Effect) Lv. 86 Claw Marks (Rare Backdrop), XP Boost Lv. 87 M10 Tactical Soft Case (Rare Utility for Mark V) Lv. 88 Challenge Swap, TAC/CASC (Epic Wrist for Mark V) Lv. 89 M550D Halfplate (Rare Chest for Mark VII), Noble Executioner (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V) Lv. 90 Challenge Swap, EVA-C (Legendary Helmet for Mark V) Lv. 91 Special Delivery (Legendary Stance), XP Boost Lv. 92 Visigoth (Rare Visor for Mark V) Lv. 93 Challenge Swap, Sapper Rig (Epic Chest for Mark V) Lv. 94 Dragoon (Epic Visor for Mark VII), Noble Fury (Epic Stance) Lv. 95 Challenge Swap, Emile-A239 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V) Lv. 96 Mark VII (Legendary Helmet for Mark VII), XP Boost Lv. 97 Challenge Swap, Judgement Helm (Legendary Armor Effect) Lv. 98 UA/Armet (Legendary Helmet Attachment), MIA (Rare Visor for Mark V) Lv. 99 Challenge Swap, Redacted Records (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V) Lv. 100 UA/Type II-A1 Buckler (Legendary Wrist for Mark VII), Judgement Flame (Legendary Mythic Effect)