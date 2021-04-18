Everything you need to farm to prepare for Yanfei in Genshin Impact

With Yanfei confirmed for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update, players are now starting the search for all the ascension materials and resources they will need for the character. The 4 Star Pyro Catalyst user is descended from the Illuminated Beasts, just like Ganyu.

In this guide, we will run through all her ascension materials, then cover where to find each one.

Levels

Level Mora Boss Drop Material Boss Drop Material Local Speciality Enemy Drop Material 20 20,000

Agnidus Agate Sliver ×1 N/A

Noctilius Jade ×3

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×3 40 40,000

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×3

Juvenile Jade ×2

Noctilius Jade ×10

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×15 50 60,000

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×6

Juvenile Jade ×4

Noctilius Jade ×20

Silver Raven Insignia ×12 60 80,000

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×3

Juvenile Jade ×8

Noctilius Jade ×30

Silver Raven Insignia ×18 70 100,000

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×6

Juvenile Jade ×12

Noctilius Jade ×45

Golden Raven Insignia ×12 80 120,000

Agnidus Agate Gemstone ×6

Juvenile Jade ×20

Noctilius Jade ×60

Golden Raven Insignia ×24

Talents

Level Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Gold x 3, Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 6 12500 3 Guide to Gold x 2, Silver Raven Insignia x 3 17500 4 Guide to Gold x 4, Silver Raven Insignia x 4 25000 5 Guide to Gold x 6, Silver Raven Insignia x 6 30000 6 Guide to Gold x 9, Silver Raven Insignia x 9 37500 7 Philosophies of Gold x 4, Golden Raven Insignia x 4, Bloodjade Branch x 1 120000 8 Philosophies of Gold x 6, Golden Raven Insignia x 6, Bloodjade Branch x 1 260000 9 Philosophies of Gold x 12, Golden Raven Insignia x 9, Bloodjade Branch x 2 450000 10 Philosophies of Gold x 16, Golden Raven Insignia x 12, Bloodjade Branch x 2, Crown of Insight 700000

Agnidus Agate

Agnidus Agate Slivers, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones can be farmed from the Pyro Regisvine. Make sure you bring Cryo and Hydro characters to easily deal with it.

Juvenile Jade

Juvenile Jade can be farm from the Primo Geovishap in Liyue. This can be a tough fight, but the Juvenile Jade is a guaranteed drop.

Noctilius Jade

You can only find Noctilucous Jade in the Liyue region, and it will often appear in caves, and close to Mingyun Village. Just like other ores, you will need to smash it with your weapon and then pick up the chunks that fall. Searching around to the south of Wuwang Hill and Stone Gate should provide you with plenty of this resource.

Treasure Hoarder, Silver Raven, and Golden Raven Insignias

These will drop from Treasure Hoarders, an enemy that can be easily found near the Guili Plains in Liyue.

Treasure Hoarder Insignias

Silver Raven Insignia (Level 40+)

Golden Raven Insignia (Level 60+)

Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Gold

These can be farmed at the Taishan Mansion domain in Liyue on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Bloodjade Branch

This is a new item that will be added to Genshin Impact in 1.5, so we will update this guide as soon as we know where it is obtained.