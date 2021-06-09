Everything you need to know about Cosmic Chests in Fortnite – spawn locations, how to open, contents

Cosmic Chests are a new edition to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7. The strange chests take a while to open, but can be well worth it. These cannot be opened by a single player, and you need your full team in Duos, Trios, or Squads to get the jobs done.

In this guide we will tell you everything you need to know about them, and get on the right path when it comes to earning those goodies.

Where do Cosmic Chests spawn?

Image by Gamepur

Cosmic Chests do not have fixed spawn locations. They spawn in random places during games of Duos, Trios, and Squad, and players will need to track them down or happen across them randomly. On the map above, you can see areas where they have been confirmed to have spawned, but they are not guaranteed to be there in your game.

What do they look like?

Cosmic Chests look like a standard chest trapped in a purple crystal. They float above the ground but do not glow, so are easy enough to miss from a distance.

How do I open Cosmic Chests

To open Cosmic Chests, you need to smash them open with your harvest tool. Weak points will appear for one player in the squad, and they need to break them with their pickaxe, after that, they will appear for another member of the squad. They will keep appearing until all sides of the crystal have been broken, releasing the chest. You will need all the members of your squad to open them.

What is in Cosmic Chests?

Cosmic Chests can contain Alien Artifacts, resources used to upgrade and customize the Kymera Skin in the Battle Pass. They also contain health and shield items, ammo, and the following weapon groups, dropping either SMGs and Pistols, AKs or Scars, Deagles or Snipers, or Pumps and Tactical Shoguns. Weapon rarity can vary through the entire range of rarities.