Fall Guys: The Idol Games event guide – challenges, rewards, and dates

Fall Guys has just kicked off a new event called The Idol Games, and it focuses on a new round called Ring Hexathlon. Take Hex-A-Gone, where hex-shaped platforms constantly drop out from under players, and put it on a rotating column. To go with the new remixed round, Fall Guys is offering a series of new challenges and sweet rewards. Here’s the breakdown.

Related: How to win the Ring Hexathlon show in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic

Fall Guys: The Idol Games challenges

There are 10 total challenges in The Idol Games (see the screenshot above), but only two actually require you to play the new Hexathlon show. For those, you have to both play and win Hexathlon once. Win the full show in a solo, duos, and squad playthrough, and you’ll clear all the other challenges along the way.

Play any Round in Ring Hexathlon – 100 points

– 100 points Win Ring Hexathlon – 100 points

– 100 points Reach Round 3 in Squads Show – 100 points

– 100 points Reach the Final Round in Squads Show – 100 points

– 100 points Win Squads Show – 100 points

– 100 points Reach Round 3 in Duos Show – 100 points

– 100 points Win Squad Duos Show – 100 points

– 100 points Reach Round 4 in Solo Show – 100 points

– 100 points Reach the Final Round in Solo Show – 100 points

– 100 points Win Solo Show – 100 points

Fall Guys: The Idol Games rewards

There are five prizes to score when playing The Idol Games, also pictured above. Each one will unlock as you accumulate points by clearing challenges. Note that you’ll have to complete all 10 if you want enough points to earn every rewards.

Idol Games Athlete Nickname – 200 Points

– 200 Points 200 Kudos – 300 Points

– 300 Points Idol Games Athlete Nameplate – 500 Points

– 500 Points Crown Idol Costume (Bottom) – 800 Points

– 800 Points Crown Idol Costume (Top) – 1000 Points

Fall Guys: The Idol Games dates

You don’t have forever to earn the Idol Games goodies. The even runs from Thursday, July 14 through Monday, July 18. At that point, Ring Hexathlon will presumably revert to the regular Hex-A-Gone round.