Fallout 76: Festive Scorched farming locations 2021
Have a Scorched-battering filled Christmas.
With the Mothman Equinox now over, it’s time for the Festive Scorched to overrun Appalachia in Fallout 76. These unique enemies can be found in the game from December 21, 2021, to January 4, 2022. By hunting them down and killing them, you can claim holiday gifts, powerful loot, and new ornaments to adorn your C.A.M.P. with. This guide explains the best locations to farm Festive Scorched around Appalachia.
Create a route and run it
Festive Scorched will spawn anywhere that regular Scorched enemies will. However, you have a better chance of finding them in areas where lots of Scorched usually spawn. We’ve discovered four locations that give you the best chance of finding Festive Scorched, and therefore the most rewards. They are as follows.
Morgantown Airport
Morgantown Airport is the best location because it’s familiar. We had a lot of luck picking up Festive Scorched here, so you should too.
Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06
This energy plant has a decent concentration of Scorched in the general vicinity. You may need to run around a slightly larger space, but you’ll likely pick up quite a few Festive Scorched for your efforts.
Tyler County Fairgrounds
Tyler County Fairgrounds is lousy with Scorched. You’ll have no trouble finding a decent number of Festive Scorched here.
Thunder Mountain Power Plant
Our final location is the Thunder Mountain Power Plant. Once again, it’s filled with Scorched, so you’ve got a good chance of finding more than your fair share of Festive Scorched.
What are Festive Scorched?
Festive Scorched look like regular Scorched enemies, except they’re wearing something slightly more festive. You’ll see them dressed as Santa, Mrs. Claus, and even wearing snowflake pajamas. These are the Scorched you need to kill if you want to get holiday gifts. As an added benefit, they also drop rare and powerful weapons and gear that will help boost your character beyond their current capabilities.