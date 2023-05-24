FFXIV Patch 6.4 The Dark Throne – All Mount & How To Get Them

Final Fantasy XIV is filled with creative ideas — especially when it comes to mounts. For example, you can hop onto a majestic rainbow unicorn with lights beaming from its horn. Meanwhile, a colossal floating Cactuar hovers by, shooting explosive needles like a manic porcupine. Additionally, who could forget the group of eight Namazu who carry you as they strut across the battlefield? Final Fantasy XIV mounts are simply out of this world, and Patch 6.4 The Dark Throne brings a new wave of eight mounts for players to discover.

Every Mount To Get in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.4

Island Garlic Jester

Image via Square Enix

The Island Garlic Jester can be purchased for 18,000 seafarer’s cowries from the Horrendous Hoarder.

Island Mandragora Queen

Image via Square Enix

Head to the Horrendous Hoarder’s stand to purchase the Island Mandragora Queen for 18,000 seafarer’s cowries.

Island Tomato King

Image via Square Enix

The Island Tomato King is available for purchase in exchange for 18,000 seafarer’s cowries at the Horrendous Hoarder’s shop.

Magicked Children’s Bed

Image via Square Enix

To get the Magicked Children’s Bed mount in FFXIV, head to the Faux Commander’s location in Idyllshire (X: 5.7; Y: 6.1). In exchange for 600 Faux Leaves, this auspice will give up this airborne mount.

Lynx of Fallen Shadow

The Lynx of Fallen Shadow drops in The Voidcast Dais Extreme Trial. This trial can be unlocked after completing The Dark Throne’s main quest scenario. After clearing the regular difficulty trial during the MSQ, this one can be accessed by interacting with the Wandering Minstrel at Old Sharlayan. The requisites for entering the trial are an item level of 630 and a party of 8 players, all of whom will be able to roll on the Lynx of the Fallen Shadow mount.

Megaloambystoma Axolotyl

To get the Megaloambystoma Axolotyl in Final Fantasy XIV, complete Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle Raid in Savage difficulty. This mount is a rare drop in this eight-man raid, which becomes available on May 30 at 3:00 am PT.

Traveling Supporter

The Traveling Supporter mount in FFXIV is a PvP Series Four Reward for reaching level 25. To progress in this mode, participate in Crystalline Conflict, Frontline, and Rival Wings activities to earn experience. Every win reward gets players one step closer to level 25 and unlocking the Traveling Supporter identification key.

Island Buffalo

To get the Island Buffalo mount in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.4, meet the Horrendous Hoarder at Unnamed Island’s Peak Point (X:12.7; Y:28.4) and purchase this mount for 50,000 seafarer’s cowries. Remember that the mount will only be available for purchase after reaching Sanctuary Rank 16.