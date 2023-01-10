How to get Faux Leaves in Final Fantasy XIV

There are a bunch of different rewards in Final Fantasy and many unique ways to obtain them. In order to bring back the nostalgia of previous trial raids, Square Enix introduced Unreal trials in Shadowbringers. These trials revisit old trial encounters but update them for current level content. Doing these trials gives access to a currency called Faux Leaves, which can be spent for some pretty neat rewards.

Unlocking Unreal Trials in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to start earning Faux Leaves, you have to unlock Unreal Trials. To do this, you must take a few steps on the way.

Reach level 60 and gain access to Idyllshire in Dravania. There you will find the Unculous Adventurer at (x : 7.0, y : 5.9). They will offer the quest Keeping Up with the Aliapohs which unlocks the Wondrous Tails feature. This is required but Wondrous Tails does not give Faux Leaves.

7.0, y 5.9). They will offer the quest which unlocks the Wondrous Tails feature. This is required but Wondrous Tails does not give Faux Leaves. Next, you must complete the Shadowbringers main storyline up to the quest Shadowbringers and reach level 80. This will allow you to access a quest in Idyllshire called The Fantastic Mr. Faux from the Painfully Ishgardian Man at ( x : 7.0, y : 5.9). Doing this small quest will unlock the ability to complete Unreal Trials and earn Faux Leaves.

Earning Faux Leaves in Final Fantasy XIV

Completing an Unreal Trial for the week will give you access to a minigame called Faux Hollows. This resets every week on Tuesday at 1:00 AM PT.

The goal of Faux Hallows is to flip tiles to create any of the three differently sized pictures provided. If you get lucky with flips, you can earn 100 Faux Leaves by creating the smallest picture which is the Faux Commander. This picture is only one tile in size.

Creating the medium picture grants 35 Faux Leaves or 25 Faux Leaves depending on if the picture is a treasure chest (35) or present (25). These pictures are four tiles in size.

Creating the large picture (dual swords) will grant 15 Faux Leaves and also give you a retelling, which lets you defeat the Unreal Trial again during the same week for an extra chance at Faux Hallows. This is only possible to do once a week as well. This picture is six panels in size.

Related: How to get the Wondrous Lanner Whistle in Final Fantasy XIV

You can exchange your Faux Leaves in Idyllshire by speaking to the Faux Commander at (x:5.7, y:6.1). It offers a large amount of rewards, including the Troll mount.