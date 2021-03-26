FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Lukas Podolski SBC – Requirements and solutions

As part of the FIFA 21 FUT Birthday promo, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team on March 26 released a brand new SBC, featuring former Bayern Munich striker Lukas Podolski. So, how can you get your hands on the German striker? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete FUT Birthday Lucas Podolski SBC

In order to complete the Podolski Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:

Bayern Munchen

Starting players – 11

Bayern Munich players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Gold Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward –Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solutions

Bayern Munchen

LST: ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR) RST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR) LM: LM Moussa Diaby (81 OVR)

LM Moussa Diaby (81 OVR) RM: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)

RM Angel Correa (82 OVR) LCDM: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)

GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR) RCDM: CM Kerem Demirbay (80 OVR)

CM Kerem Demirbay (80 OVR) LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)

LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR) RCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RB: TOTW CM Luis Romo (81 OVR)

TOTW CM Luis Romo (81 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

National Duty

ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR) LCAM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)

CAM Coutinho (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) RCDM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

CM Paulinho (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RCB: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) RB: Levante UD GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Levante UD GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on April 2.

