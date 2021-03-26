FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Lukas Podolski SBC – Requirements and solutions
A (sort of) Flashback.
As part of the FIFA 21 FUT Birthday promo, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team on March 26 released a brand new SBC, featuring former Bayern Munich striker Lukas Podolski. So, how can you get your hands on the German striker? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete FUT Birthday Lucas Podolski SBC
In order to complete the Podolski Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:
Bayern Munchen
- Starting players – 11
- Bayern Munich players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Gold Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward –Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Bayern Munchen
- LST: ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR)
- RST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Moussa Diaby (81 OVR)
- RM: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)
- LCDM: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Kerem Demirbay (80 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CM Luis Romo (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
National Duty
- ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RCB: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- RB: Levante UD GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on April 2.
