FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Future Stars Academy Matheus Luiz Nunes Objectives challenge

The second week of the FIFA 22 Future Stars promo unleashed yet another Future Stars Academy Objectives challenge. In addition to the Trevoh Chalobah one, FIFA players can now attempt to obtain a new Future Stars master item: an 88 OVR card of Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this challenge? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUT Future Stars Academy Matheus Luiz Nunes challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

FIFA players will need to complete nine separate objectives in order to receive the final version of Matheus Luiz Nunes. Users will need to grind games in Squad Battles with different, unlockable versions of Nunes, in order to unlock his master Future Stars item.

Here are the nine objectives for this challenge:

Future Dynamo – Score four goals using Brazilian or Portuguese players (rewards are 81 OVR CM Nunes and 200 XP)

– Score four goals using Brazilian or Portuguese players (rewards are 81 OVR CM Nunes and 200 XP) Learning in Estoril – Score six goals using 81 OVR Future Stars Nunes (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 200 XP)

– Score six goals using 81 OVR Future Stars Nunes (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 200 XP) 10 in 10 – Play five Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty with 81 OVR Nunes (rewards are 83 OVR RM Nunes, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, and 200 XP)

– Play five Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty with 81 OVR Nunes (rewards are 83 OVR RM Nunes, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, and 200 XP) Portuguese Selection – Assist five goals using Portuguese players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty with 83 OVR Matheus Nunes in your starting squad (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 200 XP)

– Assist five goals using Portuguese players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty with 83 OVR Matheus Nunes in your starting squad (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 200 XP) 15 in 15 – Play seven matches in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty with 83 OVR Future Stars Nunes in your starting squad (rewards are 85 OVR CAM Nunes card, Future Stars Swap Token, and 200 XP)

– Play seven matches in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty with 83 OVR Future Stars Nunes in your starting squad (rewards are 85 OVR CAM Nunes card, Future Stars Swap Token, and 200 XP) Sporting Class – Assist using Primera Liga players in four separate matches on min. Professional difficulty with 85 OVR Nunes in starting squad (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Players Pack and 200 XP)

– Assist using Primera Liga players in four separate matches on min. Professional difficulty with 85 OVR Nunes in starting squad (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Players Pack and 200 XP) Matheus the Magificent – Score five goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty using 85 OVR Nunes on your starting squad (rewards are Rare Gold Players Pack and 200 XP)

– Score five goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty using 85 OVR Nunes on your starting squad (rewards are Rare Gold Players Pack and 200 XP) Liga Talent – Play 12 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty with 85 OVR Nunes in your starting squad (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 200 XP)

– Play 12 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty with 85 OVR Nunes in your starting squad (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 200 XP) Reliable Performance – Play 25 games with Nunes in your starting squad (rewards are Small Prime Gold Players Pack and 200 XP)

Players who complete all nine objectives will receive the master 88 OVR Future Stars Matheus Nunes player item.

Make sure to break these objectives in segments. The first three require the 81 OVR Nunes, the next two need the 83 OVR version, while three others require the 85 OVR card. Also, make sure to find handy Portuguese and Primera Liga players, either from the transfer market or your collection, to complete these challenges. Players from the Liga Portgual Squad Foundations challenges, including Rafa, Rafa Soares, and Goncalo Inacio are examples of footballers who can help in this regard.

This challenge is slated to expire on March 31.