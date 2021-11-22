FIFA 22: How to complete Liga Portugal Squad Foundations Objectives challenge

If you’re looking to build a Portuguese national team in FIFA 22, we have some good news for you. EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have added a new Squad Foundations challenge to FUT, with three new players from Liga Portugal set as rewards. The main one is an 85 OVR Squad Foundations player item of agile SL Benfica midfielder Rafa.

So, what do you need to do in order to obtain Rafa, as well as the other two players, Rafa Soares and Goncalo Inacio? Let’s take a look at the objectives for this challenge.

But before we do, let’s take a look at the three big rewards:

Rafa Soares

Screenshot by Gamepur

Goncalo Inacio

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rafa

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Squad Foundations challenge in full, FIFA users will need to complete four different objectives. All of these must be completed either in Rivals, or through Squad Battles.

The four objectives are as follows:

Finishing from Distance – Score eight Outside of the Box goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 84 OVR LB Rafa Soares (Untradeable))

– Score eight Outside of the Box goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 84 OVR LB Rafa Soares (Untradeable)) Air Mail – Assist eight goals with Crosses using Liga Portugal players in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist eight goals with Crosses using Liga Portugal players in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable)) Portuguese Promise – Score using Liga Portugal players in eight separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is 84 OVR CB Goncalo Inacio (Untradeable))

– Score using Liga Portugal players in eight separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is 84 OVR CB Goncalo Inacio (Untradeable)) Invincible Iberian – Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

Complete all four, and you will receive the 85 OVR Rafa player item.

Since this challenge requires users to use Liga Portugal players, it might be best to try to grind these in Squad Battles. The reason is because there are not many high-rated Liga Portugal players in the game, thus possibly leaving you at a disadvantage. Liga Portugal players are specifically needed for three of the four objectives. This sentiment is especially true for those free-to-play users who might not invest much in players from the Portugal-based league.

But if you feel up to the Rivals challenge, that option is on the table. Just make sure that you meet the requirements for the latter three objectives, and have at least seven Liga Portugal players in your Starting XI.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 20, 2022.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations Mateus Uribe Objectives challenge