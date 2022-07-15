FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Objectives challenge

FUTTIES officially kicked off on July 15 in FIFA 22. That means all kinds of new content in Objectives, Squad Building Challenges, and packs. Chelsea fans, in particular, have something great to look forward to. The FIFA 22 team dropped a brand new Dynamic Duo into Objectives featuring Reece James and Mason Mount. Both young players have received a massive boost, making them players you’ll want in your squad if you can fit them in. Here’s how to do just that.

How to complete the FUTTIES Mason Mount and Reece James challenge

To complete this challenge and add both players to your team, you’ll need to meet five different Objectives. Each must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talent. That means you’ll need to make a squad filled with Premier League players, though it’s essential to note below that some of the Objectives will require specific players.

Let’s take a look at the five Objectives.

Finesse Kings – Score 3 Finesse goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talent (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP)

Score 3 Finesse goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talent (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP) Perfect Passing – Assist using English players in 5 separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talent (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP)

Assist using English players in 5 separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talent (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP) Scoring Machine – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talents (rewards are 94 OVR Reece James, Premium Gold Pack, and 50 XP)

Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talents (rewards are 94 OVR Reece James, Premium Gold Pack, and 50 XP) Better in Blue – Score using Premier League players in 3 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talent (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Score using Premier League players in 3 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talent (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP) English Energy – Play 4 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talent with FUTTIES Reece James in your starting lineup (rewards are Rare Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Completing all five of these Objectives earns you 94 OVR Mason Mount and 300 XP.

As you can see, you’ll want to stack your team with several Premier League and English players. Look for players like Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy to lead your team through the games.

This challenge expires on July 22.