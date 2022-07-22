FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Tiago Djalo Objectives challenge

With FUTTIES in full swing, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continue to churn out new Objectives for players to complete. July 22 brought FUTTIES Favorite Tiago Djalo to the game. The Lille centerback’s challenges can all be completed in Squad Battles, making this a relatively easy Objective. Let’s take a look at everything you need to do to add him to your squad.

All FUTTIES Favorite Tiago Djalo Objectives

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned above, you’ll be able to do this completely in Squad Battles if you want. Playing against AI is generally pretty easy, especially at this stage of the year.

Here are the four Objectives you’ll need to complete to add Djalo to your team:

Efficient Scorer – Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP)

– Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP) Defensive Maniac – Assist 5 goals while having min. 5 Defenders in your starting squad in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP)

– Assist 5 goals while having min. 5 Defenders in your starting squad in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP) Five in France – Score 5 goals using Ligue 1 players in Squad Battles matches on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 50 XP)

– Score 5 goals using Ligue 1 players in Squad Battles matches on min. Pro difficulty or Rivals (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 50 XP) Supply Drop – Assist using Ligue 1 players 7 separate Squad Battles Wins on min. World Class difficulty or Rivals (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

After you complete all four Objectives, you’ll get the 93 OVR FUTTIES Favorite Tiago Djalo card and 300 XP.

This Objective expires on July 30.