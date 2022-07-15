FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Luis Diaz SBC – Requirements and solutions
Liverpool’s young winger gets a five-star Weak Foot.
FUTTIES is a yearly promo in FIFA that celebrates the entire season. That means new players in SBCs and Objectives, plus re-releases of old cards back into packs. It also means players get to vote on different SBCs that are going to be added to the game. The first vote wrapped up on July 15 and players decided to give Liverpool’s Luis Diaz a five-star Weak Foot. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your team.
FUTTIES Luis Diaz SBC requirements
To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three different lineups. Each comes with its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.
Here are three sets of requirements:
Liverpool
- Starting players – 11
- Liverpool players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward- Small Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward- Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Solutions
This SBC is going to cost you just under 300,000 Coins if you complete it from scratch. That’s quite the chunk of change, but it’s going to be easy to pick up cheap fodder over the next week. You can likely complete this SBC for much cheaper if you’re patient. Here are some solutions to help you complete it.
Liverpool
- LW: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RW: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)
- CAM: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerriero (84 OVR)
- CB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
Premier League
- LW: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- ST: CF Team of Year Honorable Mentions Karim Benzema (92 OVR)
- RW: RW Marcso Asensio (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Fernando (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM Nabil Fekir (84 OVR)
- CDM: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- LB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- CB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- RB: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- GK: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojberg (83 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- ST: CF Team of the Year Honorable Mentions Karim Benzema (92 OVR)
- CF: CF UEL Memphis Depay (92 OVR)
- LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Fernando (84 OVR)
- CM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- RM: RF Christopher Nkunku (88 OVR)
- LB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)
This SBC expires on July 22.