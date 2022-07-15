FUTTIES is a yearly promo in FIFA that celebrates the entire season. That means new players in SBCs and Objectives, plus re-releases of old cards back into packs. It also means players get to vote on different SBCs that are going to be added to the game. The first vote wrapped up on July 15 and players decided to give Liverpool’s Luis Diaz a five-star Weak Foot. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your team.

FUTTIES Luis Diaz SBC requirements

To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three different lineups. Each comes with its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Objectives challenge

Here are three sets of requirements:

Liverpool

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward- Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward- Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solutions

This SBC is going to cost you just under 300,000 Coins if you complete it from scratch. That’s quite the chunk of change, but it’s going to be easy to pick up cheap fodder over the next week. You can likely complete this SBC for much cheaper if you’re patient. Here are some solutions to help you complete it.

Liverpool

LW: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) ST : ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RW : RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR) CAM : ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) CM : CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) CM : CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) LB : LB Guerriero (84 OVR)

: LB Guerriero (84 OVR) CB : LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB : CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Premier League

LW : LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) ST : CF Team of Year Honorable Mentions Karim Benzema (92 OVR)

: CF Team of Year Honorable Mentions Karim Benzema (92 OVR) RW : RW Marcso Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcso Asensio (83 OVR) CM : CDM Fernando (84 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (84 OVR) CM : CAM Nabil Fekir (84 OVR)

: CAM Nabil Fekir (84 OVR) CDM : CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) LB : CB Felipe (84 OVR)

: CB Felipe (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) CB : CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

: CB David Alaba (84 OVR) RB : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) GK: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojberg (83 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

ST : CF Team of the Year Honorable Mentions Karim Benzema (92 OVR)

: CF Team of the Year Honorable Mentions Karim Benzema (92 OVR) CF : CF UEL Memphis Depay (92 OVR)

: CF UEL Memphis Depay (92 OVR) LM : LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) CM : CDM Fernando (84 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (84 OVR) CM : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) RM : RF Christopher Nkunku (88 OVR)

: RF Christopher Nkunku (88 OVR) LB : CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) CB : CB Felipe (84 OVR)

: CB Felipe (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

This SBC expires on July 22.