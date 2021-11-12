FIFA 22: How to complete Numbers Up Marco Asensio SBC – Requirements and solutions
Gear up for a new SBC.
On November 12, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 unveiled the new Numbers Up promotion in Football Ultimate Team. In addition to a new Objectives challenge, a new SBC featuring Real Madrid winger and Adidas user Marco Asensio. FIFA users can now obtain an 85 OVR player item of Asensio, one that is eligible for a future upgrade. Here’s a look at the requirements and solutions.
How to complete Numbers Up Marco Asensio SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Real Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – Min. 1
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Asensio wears an Adidas Predator out on the pitch, meaning that this card has boosted Dribbling attributes.
Solutions
Depending on what platform you are on, expect to pay around 45,000-50,000 Coins. Here are potential solutions, in case you are interested:
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Jose Gomez Campana (82 OVR)
- LB: LWB Cristian Ansaldi (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Andy Delort (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This SBC will expire on November 19.