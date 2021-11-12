FIFA 22: How to complete Numbers Up Marco Asensio SBC – Requirements and solutions

On November 12, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 unveiled the new Numbers Up promotion in Football Ultimate Team. In addition to a new Objectives challenge, a new SBC featuring Real Madrid winger and Adidas user Marco Asensio. FIFA users can now obtain an 85 OVR player item of Asensio, one that is eligible for a future upgrade. Here’s a look at the requirements and solutions.

How to complete Numbers Up Marco Asensio SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – Min. 1

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Asensio wears an Adidas Predator out on the pitch, meaning that this card has boosted Dribbling attributes.

Solutions

Depending on what platform you are on, expect to pay around 45,000-50,000 Coins. Here are potential solutions, in case you are interested:

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)

CAM Isco (82 OVR) LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCM: CM Jose Gomez Campana (82 OVR)

CM Jose Gomez Campana (82 OVR) LB: LWB Cristian Ansaldi (82 OVR)

LWB Cristian Ansaldi (82 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Andy Delort (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Andy Delort (84 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

LaLiga

ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR) LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCAM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) CM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This SBC will expire on November 19.