FIFA 22: How to complete Ones to Watch Anderson Talisca SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s Ones to Watch time in FIFA 22, as EA Sports highlights the biggest movers in the Transfer Market from this past summer. New Al-Nassr attacker/midfielder Anderson Talisca changed teams recently, and in commemoration of the move, a new 82 OVR Ones to Watch card of his is now in Football Ultimate Team. FIFA players can now claim his Ones to Watch player item, one that is eligible for future upgrades, for a limited time. So, how can you add this card to your collection, let’s go over what you need to know.

How to complete Ones to Watch Anderson Talisca SBC

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, you will only need to complete one lineup of 11 players. The lineup, which is set to the 4-3-3 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Solutions

Much like with the Andre Silva SBC that dropped on October 1, this SBC shouldn’t cost you too much Coins. The market is in a pretty solid place right now, so you should only need around 15,000-16,000 Coins to get this done. If you need a solution, here’s one that can get it done:

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

LW: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

LCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

MCM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

RCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

RCB: ST Morata (83 OVR)

RB: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

This challenge is slated to expire on October 8.