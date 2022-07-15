FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Gerson SBC – Requirements and solutions
A Brazilian leftwing dream.
On July 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced one of the last Shapeshifter Squad Building Challenges (SBC) of the promo. With FUTTIES officially kicked off on July 15, this is going to be one of your last chances to pick up a player from the four-week promo. To end the celebration, the FIFA team has added Marseille’s Gerson. However, he’s now playing at leftwing instead of his usual mid-field position. Here’s how to add him to your squad.
Shapeshifters Gerson SBC requirements
To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need t complete two different lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.
Here they are:
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazilian players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will only run you about 115,000 Coins. That’s not too expensive, and he provides important links to both Brazilians and Ligue 1 teams. If you need someone to link your squad together, you could certainly do worse than Gerson.
Brazil
- ST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojberg (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Azpilueta (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
Ligue 1
- LW: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- RW: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- CM: CDM Fernando (84 OVR)
- CDM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- LB: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Dani Carvajal (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
This SBC expires on July 21.