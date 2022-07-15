FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Gerson SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced one of the last Shapeshifter Squad Building Challenges (SBC) of the promo. With FUTTIES officially kicked off on July 15, this is going to be one of your last chances to pick up a player from the four-week promo. To end the celebration, the FIFA team has added Marseille’s Gerson. However, he’s now playing at leftwing instead of his usual mid-field position. Here’s how to add him to your squad.

Shapeshifters Gerson SBC requirements

To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need t complete two different lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.

Here they are:

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazilian players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will only run you about 115,000 Coins. That’s not too expensive, and he provides important links to both Brazilians and Ligue 1 teams. If you need someone to link your squad together, you could certainly do worse than Gerson.

Brazil

ST : ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) ST : ST Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)

: ST Anderson Talisca (82 OVR) CAM : CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) CM : CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR)

: CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR) CM : CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Pierre-Emile Hojberg (83 OVR)

: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojberg (83 OVR) LB : LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) CB : CB Azpilueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilueta (83 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB : RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka (83 OVR)

: RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka (83 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

Ligue 1

LW : LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)

: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR) ST : ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) RW : LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR) CM : CDM Fernando (84 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (84 OVR) CDM : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) LB : LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) CB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RB : RB Dani Carvajal (85 OVR)

: RB Dani Carvajal (85 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

This SBC expires on July 21.