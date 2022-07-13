FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Karim Rekik Silver Stars Objectives challenge

On July 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued the Shapeshifters promo with one last Silver Stars player before the four-week event ends. This time, it’s Karim Rekik. Now, the Dutchman is playing right-back for Sevilla and you can pick him up by completing some objectives. Let’s take a look at how to add Karim Rekik to your squad.

All Shapeshifters Karim Rekik Silver Stars Objectives

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just like the other Silver Stars objectives, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Player Moments Angel Correa SBC – Requirements and solutions

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to Play, and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Moments Doumbia:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP, a Summer Swaps Token, and the untradeable 74 OVR Rekik card.

This challenge expires on July 20.