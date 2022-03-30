FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Fantasy FUT Erik Palmer-Brown Objectives challenge

Representing the U.S.A.

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Silver Stars challenge on March 23. The main prize for this week is a 71 OVR Fantasy FUT item that features Troyes defender Erik Palmer-Brown. So, how can you add the American back to your collection? Let’s take a look at the challenge.

FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:

  • Go to the FUT hub.
  • Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.
  • Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Fantasy FUT Palmer-Brown:

  • Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)
  • Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)
  • Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 71 OVR Palmer-Brown player item.

This challenge expires on April 6.

