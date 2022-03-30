FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Fantasy FUT Erik Palmer-Brown Objectives challenge
Representing the U.S.A.
In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Silver Stars challenge on March 23. The main prize for this week is a 71 OVR Fantasy FUT item that features Troyes defender Erik Palmer-Brown. So, how can you add the American back to your collection? Let’s take a look at the challenge.
FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.
To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:
- Go to the FUT hub.
- Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.
- Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.
Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Fantasy FUT Palmer-Brown:
- Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)
- Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)
- Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)
Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 71 OVR Palmer-Brown player item.
This challenge expires on April 6.