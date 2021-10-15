FIFA 22: How to complete UCL Road to the Knockouts Matthijs de Ligt SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 22 promo went live on October 15, as this one focuses on the groups stages of the major UEFA tournaments that are currently taking place. Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) is in the midst of the UEFA Champions League, and so is young Dutch back Matthijs de Ligt. de Light has a new 87 OVR UCL Road to the Knockouts card in FIFA 22, and this one can be obtained by completing a new SBC. What do you need to get this item? Let’s take a look.

How to complete UCL Road to the Knockout Matthijs de Ligt SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

You will need to complete six lineups for this Squad Building Challenge. The six parts are as follows:

Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Gold players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)

Rare Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Player Quality – Min. Gold

Rare players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Gold Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Gold Pack

Solutions

Expect to pay somewhere between 75,000-85,000 Coins in total for this SBC. You shouldn’t need to worry too much about the first two parts, as those are pretty simple and cheap. As far as the other four parts, here are some solutions that can help you out:

Tactical Emulation

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Danny Ings (81 OVR)

ST Danny Ings (81 OVR) LM: RM Nicholas Pepe (81 OVR)

RM Nicholas Pepe (81 OVR) RM: RM Bukayo Saka (80 OVR)

RM Bukayo Saka (80 OVR) LCM: CM Saul (82 OVR)

CM Saul (82 OVR) RCM: CDM Declan Rice (82 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (82 OVR) LB: LB Juan Bernat (82 OVR)

LB Juan Bernat (82 OVR) LCB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (82 OVR) RCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR) RB: CB Reese James (81 OVR)

CB Reese James (81 OVR) GK: GK Yassine Bounou (82 OVR)

Serie A TIM

LST: ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)

ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (82 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (82 OVR) CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Portu (82 OVR)

RW Portu (82 OVR) CDM: CM Sergio Canales (82 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (82 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR) RB: RB Sergi Roberto (81 OVR)

RB Sergi Roberto (81 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

National Duty

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) LB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martínez (84 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

LST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)

ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR) RST: ST Angel Correa (83 OVR)

ST Angel Correa (83 OVR) LM: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) RM: GK Emiliano Martínez (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martínez (84 OVR) LCDM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) RCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

This challenge is slated to expire on October 22.