FIFA 22: How to complete UCL Road to the Knockouts Matthijs de Ligt SBC – Requirements and solutions
This is a big one.
A new FIFA 22 promo went live on October 15, as this one focuses on the groups stages of the major UEFA tournaments that are currently taking place. Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) is in the midst of the UEFA Champions League, and so is young Dutch back Matthijs de Ligt. de Light has a new 87 OVR UCL Road to the Knockouts card in FIFA 22, and this one can be obtained by completing a new SBC. What do you need to get this item? Let’s take a look.
How to complete UCL Road to the Knockout Matthijs de Ligt SBC
You will need to complete six lineups for this Squad Building Challenge. The six parts are as follows:
Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Gold players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)
Rare Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Player Quality – Min. Gold
- Rare players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Gold Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Gold Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Netherlands players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Gold Pack
Solutions
Expect to pay somewhere between 75,000-85,000 Coins in total for this SBC. You shouldn’t need to worry too much about the first two parts, as those are pretty simple and cheap. As far as the other four parts, here are some solutions that can help you out:
Tactical Emulation
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Danny Ings (81 OVR)
- LM: RM Nicholas Pepe (81 OVR)
- RM: RM Bukayo Saka (80 OVR)
- LCM: CM Saul (82 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Declan Rice (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Juan Bernat (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)
- RB: CB Reese James (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Yassine Bounou (82 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- LST: ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (82 OVR)
- CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Portu (82 OVR)
- CDM: CM Sergio Canales (82 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
National Duty
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)
- LB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martínez (84 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)
- RST: ST Angel Correa (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- RM: GK Emiliano Martínez (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
This challenge is slated to expire on October 22.