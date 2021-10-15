FIFA 22: How to complete UCL Road to the Knockouts Benjamin Andre Objectives challenge

FIFA 22 is celebrating the road to UEFA Champions League Knockout Round, as the UCL Road to the Knockouts promo is now live. FIFA players now have a chance to earn some upgraded player items through packs, SBCs, and Objectives challenges. On October 15, a new Objectives challenge went live, with an 83 OVR UCL card of French midfielder Benjamin Andre set as the prize. So, how can you add the LOSC footballer to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Ones to Watch Andre Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select ‘Play Online’ to locate the Group Stage Glory friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Lillie Link-Up – Assist using French players in 11 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Assist using French players in 11 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Fine Form – Score 10 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score 10 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Attacking Anchor – Assist six goals with CDMs in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Assist six goals with CDMs in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Way to Win – Win nine matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you can receive the 83 OVR Benjamin Andre, plus 300 XP that will be added towards Season 1.

The requirements for the new Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory are as follows:

Leagues – Exactly 4

Loan players – Max. 1

This might not be the easiest Objectives challenge in the world, but it helps to have a battle plan going on. For this challenge, you will need some French-born players up front, as well at least one Ligue 1 attacker. Additionally, your formation should allow for a CDM.

If you’re looking for team ideas, here’s one that shouldn’t cost too much (~20,000 Coins), but can be competitive at this stage of the game:

Formation: 4-1-2-1-2

LST: ST Alexandre Lacazette (82 OVR)

ST Alexandre Lacazette (82 OVR) RST: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) LM: LM Allan Saint-Maximin (79 OVR)

LM Allan Saint-Maximin (79 OVR) RM: RM Jonathan Ikone (79 OVR)

RM Jonathan Ikone (79 OVR) CAM: CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR)

CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR) CDM: CDM Benjamin Andre (81 OVR)

CDM Benjamin Andre (81 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB: CB Clement Lenglet (82 OVR)

CB Clement Lenglet (82 OVR) RCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

This challenge is slated to expire on October 27.