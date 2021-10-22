FIFA 22: How to complete UCL Road to the Knockouts Max Kruse Objectives challenge

Week 2 of the UCL Road to the Knockouts promo began on October 22, and that means a chance to pick up some new cards. One of the new cards in FIFA 22 is an 84 OVR Road to the Knockouts card of Union Berlin center forward Max Kruse. This item is only available for a limited time in FUT, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete RTTK Kruse Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in Squad Battles. Squad Battles are matches that pit you against the CPU. You will be playing against teams created by footballers, influencers, as well as squads generated by the general FIFA community

To find Squad Battles in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Squad Battles. Look for a team you want to play, and go from there.

Additionally, you also have the option of completing any of the following objectives in Rivals.

The four objectives for the Kruse card are as follows:

Touch of Quality – Score a Finesse goal in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score a Finesse goal in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Pinpoint Delivery – Assist five goals with Crosses in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Assist five goals with Crosses in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) German Goal-Getter – Score with a German midfielder in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score with a German midfielder in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Berlin Battle – Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

Screenshot from Gamepur

Complete all four, and you can receive the 84 OVR Max Kruse, plus 300 XP that will be added towards Season 1.

Keep in mind that your Squad Battles team should feature a number of German midfielders. Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz, Lars Stindl, and Florian Wirtz are among some of the better options available.

This challenge is slated to expire on October 27.