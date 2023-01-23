FIFA 23: All Icons in FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA Ultimate Team is full of desirable cards everyone wants to add to their squad. However, one type of player stands out from the crowd because they’re one of the few ways EA Sports brings the football players of yesteryear back into the game. Icons in FUT can be supremely powerful if you know how to use them and generally represent some of the strongest players in the game until we get to Team of the Season. Let’s take a look at who all of them are and how they work with the new chemistry system.

Every Icon in FIFA 23

In this year’s FIFA, Icons can have up to four different versions. Just like in the last few years, they all have a Base, Mid, and Prime version. The Base is the lowest-rated version of each Icon and the versions improve from there. In the past, there was a fourth tier called Prime Icon Moments, which was the best version of each Icon in the game. With FIFA 23, EA Sports has replaced Prime Icon Moments with different sets of cards celebrating specific events (for example, World Cup Icons). These new Icons aren’t always the highest-rated version of an Icon but are still sought after in the FIFA community. We aren’t sure if every Icon will get its own special Moments card, but will update this list as more are added.

Player Name Base Mid Prime Special Pele 91 95 98 96 Zinedine Zidane 91 94 96 95 Garrincha 90 92 94 93 Ronaldo 90 94 96 95 Eusebio 89 91 93 92 Ferenc Puskas 89 92 94 N/A Johan Cruyff 89 91 94 92 Lev Yashin 89 91 94 N/A Marco van Basten 89 91 93 N/A Roberto Baggio 89 91 93 92 Ronaldinho 89 91 94 N/A Muller 89 92 94 N/A Alessandro Nesta 88 90 92 N/A Andrea Pirlo 88 90 92 93 Eric Cantona 88 90 93 N/A Franco Baresi 88 91 93 N/A George Best 88 90 93 N/A Lothar Mathaus 88 91 93 92 Luis Figo 88 90 92 91 Paolo Maldini 88 92 94 N/A Xavi Hernandez 88 90 93 N/A Jairzinho 88 90 92 N/A Marcus Cafu 88 90 93 92 Alan Shearer 87 89 91 N/A Alessandro De Piero 87 90 92 N/A Bastian Schweinsteiger 87 89 91 90 Bobby Moore 87 89 92 91 Carlos Alberto 87 90 93 N/A David Beckham 87 89 92 94 Dennis Bergkamp 87 90 92 N/A Didier Drogba 87 89 91 90 Edwin van der Sar 87 89 91 N/A Emilio Butragueno 87 90 92 91 Fabio Cannavaro 87 89 92 91 Gary Lineker 87 89 92 90 Hristo Stoichkov 87 90 92 91 Hugo Sanchez 87 89 92 93 Ian Rush 87 89 91 N/A Javier Zanetti 87 88 92 93 Riquelme 87 89 91 N/A Kenny Daglish 87 90 92 91 Marcel Desailly 87 88 91 N/A Miroslav Klose 87 89 91 90 Paul Scholes 87 89 91 N/A Philipp Lahm 87 89 91 N/A Kaka 87 89 91 N/A Rivaldo 87 90 92 N/A Samuel Eto’o 87 90 92 91 Socrates 87 89 91 N/A Thierry Henry 87 90 93 N/A Robin van Persie 87 89 91 90 Xabi Alonso 87 89 90 N/A Iker Casillas 87 89 92 91 Andriy Shevchenko 86 88 91 90 Carles Puyol 86 90 92 91 Christian Vieri 86 88 90 N/A David Trezeguet 86 89 91 N/A Fernando Hiero 86 89 91 N/A Frank Lampard 86 88 90 N/A Frank Rijkaard 86 88 90 N/A Gianluca Zambrotta 86 87 89 88 Henrik Larsson 86 87 90 N/A John Barnes 86 87 89 N/A Juan Sebastian Veron 86 88 90 N/A Michael Ballack 86 89 91 N/A Michael Owen 86 88 91 N/A Patrick Kluivert 86 88 91 N/A Patrick Vieira 86 88 91 90 Pavel Nedved 86 89 91 N/A Peter Schmeichel 86 90 92 N/A Petr Cech 86 88 91 90 Raul Gonzalez Blanco 86 88 92 N/A Roberto Carlos 86 88 91 90 Roy Keane 86 88 90 N/A Ruud Gullit 86 90 93 94 Ruud van Nistelrooy 86 90 92 N/A Steven Gerrard 86 89 91 N/A Wayne Rooney 86 88 91 N/A Ashley Cole 85 87 89 N/A Clarence Seedorf 85 88 91 N/A Claude Makelele 85 87 90 N/A Davor Suker 85 87 90 88 Emmanuel Petit 85 88 90 89 Fernando Torres 85 88 91 N/A Gennaro Gattuso 85 87 89 N/A Gheorghe Hagi 85 89 91 90 Gianfranco Zola 85 87 90 N/A Hernan Crespo 85 87 90 89 Ian Wright 85 87 89 N/A Jari Litmanen 85 88 90 N/A Laurent Blanc 85 89 91 90 Luis Hernandez 85 87 90 88 Michael Essien 85 87 90 N/A Michael Laudrup 85 89 91 90 Nemanja Vidic 85 88 90 91 Rio Ferdinand 85 88 90 N/A Robert Pires 85 88 91 92 Ronald Koeman 85 88 91 N/A Rui Costa 85 88 90 N/A Sol Campbell 85 87 89 N/A

How do Icons work in FIFA 23?

With the changes to chemistry, Icons aren’t as versatile as they were for squad-building. In the past, they linked with every player regardless of league or nationality. Now, they give themselves full chemistry but only provide links to players of their same nation. That makes players like Vidic a little less desirable because there aren’t many Serbian players in the top leagues of world football. That said, they can easily fill a hole in your lineup and provide top-tier stats.