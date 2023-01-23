FIFA 23: All Icons in FIFA Ultimate Team

The world’s greatest players from yesteryear.

FIFA Ultimate Team is full of desirable cards everyone wants to add to their squad. However, one type of player stands out from the crowd because they’re one of the few ways EA Sports brings the football players of yesteryear back into the game. Icons in FUT can be supremely powerful if you know how to use them and generally represent some of the strongest players in the game until we get to Team of the Season. Let’s take a look at who all of them are and how they work with the new chemistry system.

Every Icon in FIFA 23

In this year’s FIFA, Icons can have up to four different versions. Just like in the last few years, they all have a Base, Mid, and Prime version. The Base is the lowest-rated version of each Icon and the versions improve from there. In the past, there was a fourth tier called Prime Icon Moments, which was the best version of each Icon in the game. With FIFA 23, EA Sports has replaced Prime Icon Moments with different sets of cards celebrating specific events (for example, World Cup Icons). These new Icons aren’t always the highest-rated version of an Icon but are still sought after in the FIFA community. We aren’t sure if every Icon will get its own special Moments card, but will update this list as more are added.

Player NameBase MidPrimeSpecial
Pele91959896
Zinedine Zidane91949695
Garrincha90929493
Ronaldo90949695
Eusebio89919392
Ferenc Puskas899294N/A
Johan Cruyff89919492
Lev Yashin899194N/A
Marco van Basten899193N/A
Roberto Baggio89919392
Ronaldinho899194N/A
Muller899294N/A
Alessandro Nesta889092N/A
Andrea Pirlo88909293
Eric Cantona889093N/A
Franco Baresi889193N/A
George Best889093N/A
Lothar Mathaus88919392
Luis Figo88909291
Paolo Maldini889294N/A
Xavi Hernandez889093N/A
Jairzinho889092N/A
Marcus Cafu88909392
Alan Shearer878991N/A
Alessandro De Piero879092N/A
Bastian Schweinsteiger87899190
Bobby Moore87899291
Carlos Alberto879093N/A
David Beckham87899294
Dennis Bergkamp879092N/A
Didier Drogba87899190
Edwin van der Sar878991N/A
Emilio Butragueno87909291
Fabio Cannavaro87899291
Gary Lineker87899290
Hristo Stoichkov87909291
Hugo Sanchez87899293
Ian Rush878991N/A
Javier Zanetti87889293
Riquelme878991N/A
Kenny Daglish87909291
Marcel Desailly878891N/A
Miroslav Klose87899190
Paul Scholes878991N/A
Philipp Lahm878991N/A
Kaka878991N/A
Rivaldo879092N/A
Samuel Eto’o87909291
Socrates878991N/A
Thierry Henry879093N/A
Robin van Persie87899190
Xabi Alonso878990N/A
Iker Casillas87899291
Andriy Shevchenko86889190
Carles Puyol86909291
Christian Vieri868890N/A
David Trezeguet868991N/A
Fernando Hiero868991N/A
Frank Lampard868890N/A
Frank Rijkaard868890N/A
Gianluca Zambrotta86878988
Henrik Larsson868790N/A
John Barnes 868789N/A
Juan Sebastian Veron868890N/A
Michael Ballack868991N/A
Michael Owen868891N/A
Patrick Kluivert868891N/A
Patrick Vieira86889190
Pavel Nedved868991N/A
Peter Schmeichel869092N/A
Petr Cech86889190
Raul Gonzalez Blanco868892N/A
Roberto Carlos86889190
Roy Keane868890N/A
Ruud Gullit86909394
Ruud van Nistelrooy869092N/A
Steven Gerrard868991N/A
Wayne Rooney868891N/A
Ashley Cole858789N/A
Clarence Seedorf858891N/A
Claude Makelele858790N/A
Davor Suker85879088
Emmanuel Petit85889089
Fernando Torres858891N/A
Gennaro Gattuso858789N/A
Gheorghe Hagi85899190
Gianfranco Zola858790N/A
Hernan Crespo85879089
Ian Wright858789N/A
Jari Litmanen858890N/A
Laurent Blanc85899190
Luis Hernandez85879088
Michael Essien858790N/A
Michael Laudrup85899190
Nemanja Vidic85889091
Rio Ferdinand858890N/A
Robert Pires85889192
Ronald Koeman858891N/A
Rui Costa858890N/A
Sol Campbell858789N/A

How do Icons work in FIFA 23?

With the changes to chemistry, Icons aren’t as versatile as they were for squad-building. In the past, they linked with every player regardless of league or nationality. Now, they give themselves full chemistry but only provide links to players of their same nation. That makes players like Vidic a little less desirable because there aren’t many Serbian players in the top leagues of world football. That said, they can easily fill a hole in your lineup and provide top-tier stats.

