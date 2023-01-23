FIFA 23: All Icons in FIFA Ultimate Team
The world’s greatest players from yesteryear.
FIFA Ultimate Team is full of desirable cards everyone wants to add to their squad. However, one type of player stands out from the crowd because they’re one of the few ways EA Sports brings the football players of yesteryear back into the game. Icons in FUT can be supremely powerful if you know how to use them and generally represent some of the strongest players in the game until we get to Team of the Season. Let’s take a look at who all of them are and how they work with the new chemistry system.
Every Icon in FIFA 23
In this year’s FIFA, Icons can have up to four different versions. Just like in the last few years, they all have a Base, Mid, and Prime version. The Base is the lowest-rated version of each Icon and the versions improve from there. In the past, there was a fourth tier called Prime Icon Moments, which was the best version of each Icon in the game. With FIFA 23, EA Sports has replaced Prime Icon Moments with different sets of cards celebrating specific events (for example, World Cup Icons). These new Icons aren’t always the highest-rated version of an Icon but are still sought after in the FIFA community. We aren’t sure if every Icon will get its own special Moments card, but will update this list as more are added.
|Player Name
|Base
|Mid
|Prime
|Special
|Pele
|91
|95
|98
|96
|Zinedine Zidane
|91
|94
|96
|95
|Garrincha
|90
|92
|94
|93
|Ronaldo
|90
|94
|96
|95
|Eusebio
|89
|91
|93
|92
|Ferenc Puskas
|89
|92
|94
|N/A
|Johan Cruyff
|89
|91
|94
|92
|Lev Yashin
|89
|91
|94
|N/A
|Marco van Basten
|89
|91
|93
|N/A
|Roberto Baggio
|89
|91
|93
|92
|Ronaldinho
|89
|91
|94
|N/A
|Muller
|89
|92
|94
|N/A
|Alessandro Nesta
|88
|90
|92
|N/A
|Andrea Pirlo
|88
|90
|92
|93
|Eric Cantona
|88
|90
|93
|N/A
|Franco Baresi
|88
|91
|93
|N/A
|George Best
|88
|90
|93
|N/A
|Lothar Mathaus
|88
|91
|93
|92
|Luis Figo
|88
|90
|92
|91
|Paolo Maldini
|88
|92
|94
|N/A
|Xavi Hernandez
|88
|90
|93
|N/A
|Jairzinho
|88
|90
|92
|N/A
|Marcus Cafu
|88
|90
|93
|92
|Alan Shearer
|87
|89
|91
|N/A
|Alessandro De Piero
|87
|90
|92
|N/A
|Bastian Schweinsteiger
|87
|89
|91
|90
|Bobby Moore
|87
|89
|92
|91
|Carlos Alberto
|87
|90
|93
|N/A
|David Beckham
|87
|89
|92
|94
|Dennis Bergkamp
|87
|90
|92
|N/A
|Didier Drogba
|87
|89
|91
|90
|Edwin van der Sar
|87
|89
|91
|N/A
|Emilio Butragueno
|87
|90
|92
|91
|Fabio Cannavaro
|87
|89
|92
|91
|Gary Lineker
|87
|89
|92
|90
|Hristo Stoichkov
|87
|90
|92
|91
|Hugo Sanchez
|87
|89
|92
|93
|Ian Rush
|87
|89
|91
|N/A
|Javier Zanetti
|87
|88
|92
|93
|Riquelme
|87
|89
|91
|N/A
|Kenny Daglish
|87
|90
|92
|91
|Marcel Desailly
|87
|88
|91
|N/A
|Miroslav Klose
|87
|89
|91
|90
|Paul Scholes
|87
|89
|91
|N/A
|Philipp Lahm
|87
|89
|91
|N/A
|Kaka
|87
|89
|91
|N/A
|Rivaldo
|87
|90
|92
|N/A
|Samuel Eto’o
|87
|90
|92
|91
|Socrates
|87
|89
|91
|N/A
|Thierry Henry
|87
|90
|93
|N/A
|Robin van Persie
|87
|89
|91
|90
|Xabi Alonso
|87
|89
|90
|N/A
|Iker Casillas
|87
|89
|92
|91
|Andriy Shevchenko
|86
|88
|91
|90
|Carles Puyol
|86
|90
|92
|91
|Christian Vieri
|86
|88
|90
|N/A
|David Trezeguet
|86
|89
|91
|N/A
|Fernando Hiero
|86
|89
|91
|N/A
|Frank Lampard
|86
|88
|90
|N/A
|Frank Rijkaard
|86
|88
|90
|N/A
|Gianluca Zambrotta
|86
|87
|89
|88
|Henrik Larsson
|86
|87
|90
|N/A
|John Barnes
|86
|87
|89
|N/A
|Juan Sebastian Veron
|86
|88
|90
|N/A
|Michael Ballack
|86
|89
|91
|N/A
|Michael Owen
|86
|88
|91
|N/A
|Patrick Kluivert
|86
|88
|91
|N/A
|Patrick Vieira
|86
|88
|91
|90
|Pavel Nedved
|86
|89
|91
|N/A
|Peter Schmeichel
|86
|90
|92
|N/A
|Petr Cech
|86
|88
|91
|90
|Raul Gonzalez Blanco
|86
|88
|92
|N/A
|Roberto Carlos
|86
|88
|91
|90
|Roy Keane
|86
|88
|90
|N/A
|Ruud Gullit
|86
|90
|93
|94
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|86
|90
|92
|N/A
|Steven Gerrard
|86
|89
|91
|N/A
|Wayne Rooney
|86
|88
|91
|N/A
|Ashley Cole
|85
|87
|89
|N/A
|Clarence Seedorf
|85
|88
|91
|N/A
|Claude Makelele
|85
|87
|90
|N/A
|Davor Suker
|85
|87
|90
|88
|Emmanuel Petit
|85
|88
|90
|89
|Fernando Torres
|85
|88
|91
|N/A
|Gennaro Gattuso
|85
|87
|89
|N/A
|Gheorghe Hagi
|85
|89
|91
|90
|Gianfranco Zola
|85
|87
|90
|N/A
|Hernan Crespo
|85
|87
|90
|89
|Ian Wright
|85
|87
|89
|N/A
|Jari Litmanen
|85
|88
|90
|N/A
|Laurent Blanc
|85
|89
|91
|90
|Luis Hernandez
|85
|87
|90
|88
|Michael Essien
|85
|87
|90
|N/A
|Michael Laudrup
|85
|89
|91
|90
|Nemanja Vidic
|85
|88
|90
|91
|Rio Ferdinand
|85
|88
|90
|N/A
|Robert Pires
|85
|88
|91
|92
|Ronald Koeman
|85
|88
|91
|N/A
|Rui Costa
|85
|88
|90
|N/A
|Sol Campbell
|85
|87
|89
|N/A
How do Icons work in FIFA 23?
With the changes to chemistry, Icons aren’t as versatile as they were for squad-building. In the past, they linked with every player regardless of league or nationality. Now, they give themselves full chemistry but only provide links to players of their same nation. That makes players like Vidic a little less desirable because there aren’t many Serbian players in the top leagues of world football. That said, they can easily fill a hole in your lineup and provide top-tier stats.