FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Declan Rice SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to a new Premier League POTM Squad Building Challenge and Objectives challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team dropped yet another Centurions SBC on January 13. This one features West Ham CDM Declan Rice, as a new 87 OVR card that features the Englishman is now available for a limited time. So, how can you add Rice to your roster? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Domenico Berardi Objectives challenge

How to complete Centurions Rice SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Centurions SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

84+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 115,000 Coins. Here are solutions for the three components of this SBC:

England

RW Gareth Bale (81 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

Premier League

CB Bremer (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

Top Form

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

TOTW CB Pau Torres (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 27.