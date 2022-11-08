FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duo Lee Kang In & Lee Dong Jun Objectives challenge

A new Dynamic Duo Objectives challenge went live in FIFA 23’s FIFA Ultimate Team on November 8, and it follows a familiar theme. Much like other ones that went live on November 8, this one has an international flair to it. FUT players can now attempt to obtain two new 85 OVR cards that feature South Korean national team players: Lee Kang In and Lee Dong Jun. How can you get Lee Kang In and Lee Dong Jun in FUT? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack – Full list of songs

How to complete Kang In and Dong Jun Objectives challenge

First off, let’s take a look at the two cards:

Lee Kang In

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lee Dong Jun

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this Dynamic Duos challenge, you must complete five separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The five objectives are as follows:

Shooting Mechanics – Score four goals using players with min. 80 SHO in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Two Players Pack) Korean Wizard – Assist four goals using a player from South Korea in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Small Gold Players Pack) Score 10 – Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 85 OVR Lee Dong Jun) Dynamic Impact – Assist using Dynamic Duo Lee Dong Jun in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack) Win 8 – Win eight separate matches with Dynamic Duo Lee Dong Jun in your starting lineup in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack)

Complete all five, and you will receive the 85 OVR Lee Kang In.

Several of these objectives are relatively straightforward. However, you will need to assist with players from South Korea for this challenge. The most notable South Korean footballer in FUT is Spurs midfielder Heung-Min Son. Other notables, aside from Kang In and Dong Jun, include Hero Park Ji-Sung, Hee Chang Hwang, and Jae Sung Lee.

This challenge is slated to expire on December 23.