FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duos Chancel Mbemba and Luis Javier Suarez SBC – Requirements and solutions

On October 3, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Dynamic Duos Squad Building Challenge in FUT. For this challenge, users can claim two upgraded items for two players from OM in the Ligue 1, center back Chancel Mbemba and striker Luis Javier Suarez. So, how can you add both Mbemba and Suarez to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Dynamic Duos Mbemba & Suarez SBC

To complete this Dynamic Duos SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. One corresponds with Chancel Mbemba, and one is for Suarez. Complete the Mbemba, and receive the 84 OVR Dynamic Duos Mbemba. To get the Suarez, complete his SBC lineup.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Chancel Mbemba

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Luis Javier Suarez

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 40,000 Coins, 20,000 Coins for each player.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Chancel Mbemba

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 17.