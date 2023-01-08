FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duos Luquinhas and Carlos Coronel SBC – Requirements and solutions

On January 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Dynamic Duos Squad Building Challenge. This one features an MLS-theme, as two players from Red Bull New York are the rewards for this SBC. FUT players can claim an 86 OVR item of GK Carlos Coronel, and an 85 OVR item for LM Luquinhas, the latter of which has 91 Pace & 4-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves attributes. So, how can you get both? Let’s look at the requirements, plus some solutions for this SBC.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Martin Terrier SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Dynamic Duos SBC

There are two sets of lineups that need to be completed, to complete this SBC in full. One lineup corresponds with Luquinhas, while the other is for Carlos Coronel. Complete the Luquinhas, and get his 85 OVR. The same applies for Coronel. Thus, complete both should you want both cards.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Luquinhas

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Carlos Coronel

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions for Dynamic Duos Luqinhas & Coronel SBC

Expect this challenge to cost about 32,000 Coins, 16,000 for each. Since both lineups have the same requirements, one can use basically two sets of the same players.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Luqinhas & Carlos Coronel

RW Gareth Bale (81 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 22.