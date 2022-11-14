FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duos Nikola Vlasic and Borna Sosa SBC – Requirements and solutions

In the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Croatia rode a Cinderalla-like run to the Final. Croatia did lose in the end to France, but the country set itself up well for future success in international play. Two players from the Croatian national team, Torino FC LM Nikola Vlasic and VfB Stuttgart LB Borna Sosa, have new 85 OVR cards in FUT. That is thanks to a new FIFA 23 Dynamic Duos Squad Building Challenge, and here’s how you can get each.

How to complete Vlasic & Sosa SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each lineup is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Vlasic card can be obtained by completing just Vlasic’s lineup. If you want both cards, however, you’ll need to complete both.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Nikola Vlasic

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Borna Sosa

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 60,000 Coins. Both cards look quite good, and the price for each isn’t bad. That is especially true with Vlasic, a card that has 88 Dribbling, 90 Pace, and 5-star Weak Foot.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Nikola Vlasic

TOTW ST Joselu (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

RB Ricard Pereira (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

Borna Sosa

TOTW CM Antonio Candreva (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

RB Ricard Pereira (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 22.