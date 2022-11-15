FIFA 23: How to complete End of an Era Franck Ribery SBC – Requirements and solutions

Earlier this year, French football legend Franck Ribery announced his retirement due to a knee injury. The former Bayern Munich attacker was a force to be reckoned with in his prime, and now FIFA 23 players can experience the magic of Ribery again in FIFA Ultimate Team. A new 90 OVR End of an Era item of Ribery is available for a limited time, and this card has some impressive stats. How impressive, you might ask. Try 5-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes, to start.

So, how can you get this item? You’ll need to complete a Squad Building Challenge, and here’s how to do just that.

How to complete End of an Era Franck Ribery SBC

To complete this End of an Era SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

FC Bayern Munchen

Starting players – 11

Bayern Munich players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 475,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

FC Bayern Munchen

TOTW CM Antonio Candreva (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

RB Ricard Pereira (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

France

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (89 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 29.