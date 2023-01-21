FIFA 23: How to complete TOTY Icon Hugo Sanchez SBC – Requirements and solutions

With the FIFA 23 Team of the Year in full swing, EA Sports and the FIFA team are celebrating historical performances from past legends with special Team of the Year (TOTY) Icons. One such legend that is receiving the TOTY Icon treatment is legendary Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez. A new 93 OVR Icon card of Sanchez is now available in FUT, and can be obtained by completing a special Squad Building Challenge. Here’s how you can complete it.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Prime Icon Wayne Rooney SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Icon Sanchez SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

TOTY Sanchez has 4-star Skill Moves and 4-star Weak Foot.

To complete this Team of the Year Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete seven different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

Colchoneros

Starting players – 11

Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Hugoal

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, costs around 600,000 Coins as of this writing. Though keep in mind that during the Team of the Year, it’s generally easier to cheaper deals on ‘fodder’ cards that can be used for these components. The first two are rather simple, so here are solutions for the remaining five components of this SBC:

Colchoneros

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

Hugoal

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard/ (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

Top-notch

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Jadon Sancho (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Taremi (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (89 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on April 21.