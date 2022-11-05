FIFA 23: How to complete End of an Era Gonzalo Higuain SBC – Requirements and solutions

Star striker Gonzalo Higuain has called the MLS home over the past few seasons, but the Argentinian attacker is now ready to hang it up. To honor Higuain’s career, the FIFA 23 team has released a new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge for Football Ultimate Team. FUT players can now acquire an 88 OVR card of Higuain, and here’s how can you add the now-former Inter Miami striker.

How to complete EOE Higuain SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this End of an Era Squad Building Challenge, FUT players will need to complete just one lineup. This lineup is set to the 4-3-3 formation.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 45,000 Coins. That’s not a bad price for what you can get with Higuain. This card has 4* Weak Foot and Skill Moves attribute, alongside some very respectable main stats.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernandez (84 OVR)

CM De Paul (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 20.