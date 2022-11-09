FIFA 23: How to complete End of an Era Sebastian Larsson Silver Stars Objectives challenge

It’s the end of an era for former Arsenal midfielder Sebastian Larsson. Larsson, now with AIK in the Allsvenskan, has announced his retirement from soccer. To commemorate his career, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team have released a new End of an Era card, featuring the Swede. This card is a 74 OVR and can only be obtained through a new Silver Stars challenge. How can you get 74 OVR Larsson, which has 4-star Skill Moves? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Sebastian Larsson Silver Stars Objectives challenge

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the End of an Era Larsson:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Sebastian Larsson player item.

This challenge will expire on November 16.