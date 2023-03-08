FIFA 23: How to complete Ferdi Kadioglu Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Every now and then, the FIFA 23 team will throw out valuable Silver Team of the Week cards — and that’s the case for this week. A new 74 OVR Team of the Week card of Fenerbahce RB Ferdi Kadioglu with strong Dribbling and Pace attributes is now live in Football Ultimate Team, and can be obtained by completing a new Silver Stars challenge. Here’s a look at the requirements for this challenge.

How to complete Kadioglu Silver Stars challenge

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Team of the Week Kadioglu:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Ferdi Kadioglu player item. The new Team of the Week Kadioglu card possesses 4-star Skill Moves and 90 Pace, quite nice for a Silver card. Not to mention, this card has alternative positions at LM, RM, and RWB.

This challenge will expire on March 15.