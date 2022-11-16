FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback David Silva SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new Flashback Squad Building Challenge dropped into FIFA 23 on November 16, and it features one of the best Spanish midfielders over the past 15 years. Real Sociedad attacking midfielder David Silva is the reward for this SBC, as FUT players can now obtain an 87 OVR card of the man who starred on three FIFA World Cup teams for Spain. How can you get 87 OVR David Silva? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Flashback David Silva SBC

In order to complete this Flashback Squad Building Challenge, FUT players will need to complete just one lineup. This lineup is set to the 4-2-3-1 formation.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Solutions

This SBC, in total, should cost around 65,000 Coins. It’s a bit of a higher price to pay, but this is for a talented attacking midfielder that should mesh well with many different theme builds in FUT.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernandez (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 30.