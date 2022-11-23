FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Matija Nastasic Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, no new Team of the Week went live in FIFA 23 on November 23. However, the Silver Stars challenges have not been paused. The latest Silver Stars challenge features a 74 OVR Flashback card of RCD Mallorca centre back Matija Mastasic as the primary reward. This card has decent all-around stats for a Silver card, including 83 Physical and Defense attributes. How can you get the 74 OVR Nastasic? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Juan Cuadrado SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Matija Nastasic Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Flashback Nastasic:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Matija Nastasic player item.

This challenge will expire on November 30.