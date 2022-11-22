FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Juan Cuadrado SBC – Requirements and solutions

Juventus midfielder/fullback Juan Cuadrado is well-known for his speed, making him one of the more valuable players in FIFA 23. A new Moments Squad Building Challenge, highlighting Cuadrado’s performance against Uruguay in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, gives the Columbian an upgrade in FUT. Cuadrado’s latest card boosts his overall up to 87 & the Pace up to 94, not to mention that this item also has 5-star Skill Moves. How can you get the new 87 OVR Cuadrado? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Aaron Ramsey Objectives challenge

How to complete Juan Cuadrado SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Moments SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Columbia

Starting players – 11

Columbia players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 180,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Columbia

RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

Top Form

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

RB Ricard Pereira (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verrati (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 28.