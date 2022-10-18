FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Radamel Falcao SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for another Flashback Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23. On October 18, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Flashback SBC, featuring Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao. The marquee reward for this challenge is an 86 OVR card of Falcao, one that celebrates his strong season back in 2011-12 with Atletico Madrid. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

Related: Best formations in FIFA 23

How to complete Flashback Falcao SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Flashback SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

El Tigre

Starting players – 11

Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 50,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

El Tigre

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CDM Konrad Laimer (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (84 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

LaLiga

CAM Steven Berghuis (82 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Eduoard Mendy (86 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 2.