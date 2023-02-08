FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Ricardo Rodriguez Silver Stars Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, a fresh FIFA 23 Silver Stars challenge went live on February 8 in Football Ultimate Team. FUT players can collect up to two new Future Stars Swap Tokens, as well as a 74 OVR Flashback card of Torino LB Ricardo Rodriguez. So, how can you get all of this? Let’s take a look at the objectives.

How to complete Ricardo Rodriguez Silver Stars challenge

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Flashback Rodriguez:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (rewards are Future Stars Swap Token & 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (rewards are Future Stars Swap Token & 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Ricardo Rodriguez player item. Flashback Rodriguez possesses 3-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

This challenge will expire on February 15. Users can also obtain a Swap Token for completing all three Objectives.