FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Sergio Ramos SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) is in full swing, and that means a chance to pull some very valuable cards in Football Ultimate Team. In addition to the TOTY cards, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new 91 OVR Flashback card of PSG CB Sergio Ramos. So, how can you add the former Real Madrid sensation to your collection? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Ilkay Gundogan Objectives challenge

How to complete Flashback Ramos SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Flashback SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

PSG

Starting players – 11

PSG players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Spain

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 625,000-650,000 Coins as of this writing. The first two are rather simple, so here are solutions for the remaining three components of this SBC:

PSG

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

Spain

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

Ligue 1

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

GK Samir Handanvoic (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (89 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on April 7.