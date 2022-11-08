FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Shinji Kagawa SBC – Requirements and solutions

With World Cup season right around the corner, it makes sense for the FIFA 23 team to release international content for Football Ultimate Team. To commemorate his inclusion in the 2018 World Cup, a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge that features STVV midfielder Shinji Kagawa is now available for a limited time. This card is an 85 OVR item, and has some solid stats to boot. So, how can you get Flashback Kagawa? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Flashback Kagawa SBC

In order to complete this Flashback Squad Building Challenge, FUT players will need to complete just one lineup. This lineup is set to the 4-3-3 formation.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 35,000 Coins. This card has solid stats for an attacking midfielder/center forward. Plus, it was 4* Skill Moves and Weak Foot, thus giving it some access to some solid tools.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 22.