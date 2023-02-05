FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Theo Walcott SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for another Flashback Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23, and this one should receive a lot of attention. A new 87 OVR player item of RW Theo Walcott is now available in FUT, one that has 86 Shooting, 87 Dribbling, and a perfect 99 Pace attribute. So, how can you add the speedy English winger to your collection? Let’s take a look at what needs to be done.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Vanderson SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Flashback Walcott SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flashback Walcott owns 3-star Weak Foot and 4-star Skill Moves attributes.

To complete this Flashback SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

England

Starting players – 11

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 160,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

England

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Premier League

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 12.