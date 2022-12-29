FIFA 23: How to complete Icon Paolo Maldini SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released yet another Icon Squad Building Challenge. Legendary AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini was one of the best backs in the club’s history, and now he has an 88 OVR Icon in Football Ultimate Team. So, how can you get Icon Maldini? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.

How to complete Icon Maldini SBC

To complete this Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

Il Capitano

Starting players – 11

AC Milan players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Squadra Azzura

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 300,000 Coins. The first two are rather simple, so here are solutions for the remaining four components of this SBC:

Il Capitano

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Olivier Giroud (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

Squadra Azzura

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

League Legend

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 29.