FIFA 23: How to complete Icon Paolo Maldini SBC – Requirements and solutions
Get ready for another Icon.
On December 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released yet another Icon Squad Building Challenge. Legendary AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini was one of the best backs in the club’s history, and now he has an 88 OVR Icon in Football Ultimate Team. So, how can you get Icon Maldini? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.
How to complete Icon Maldini SBC
To complete this Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player quality – Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player quality – Exactly Silver
Il Capitano
- Starting players – 11
- AC Milan players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
Squadra Azzura
- Starting players – 11
- Italy players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
League Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 300,000 Coins. The first two are rather simple, so here are solutions for the remaining four components of this SBC:
Il Capitano
- GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)
- LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)
- GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)
- CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)
- ST Olivier Giroud (82 OVR)
- GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
- GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)
- GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)
- CAM David Silva (83 OVR)
- ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)
- CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
Squadra Azzura
- GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)
- CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)
- CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)
- GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)
- CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)
- CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)
- ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)
League Legend
- GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)
- LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)
- GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
- LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)
- GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)
- GK Parejo (86 OVR)
- CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CDM Rodri (87 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)
- GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)
- CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)
- RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)
- CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CDM Rodri (87 OVR)
- GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 29.