FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Jamie Bynoe-Gittens vs. Benjamin Henrichs SBCs – Requirements and solutions
Dortmund and Leipzig.
A major clash in the Bundesliga is set for March 3, as Dortmund and RB Leipzig will go at it once more. To get ready for the game, a new set of Showdown Squad Building Challenges are now live in FIFA 23. Two new 87 OVR cards, one for Dortmund midfielder Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and the other for Leipzig RWB Benjamin Henrichs, are now available in FIFA Ultimate Team for a limited time. Here’s how you can get one, or both.
How to complete Bynoe-Gittens & Henrichs SBCs
First, here’s a look at the two cards:
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
Benjamin Henrichs
There are two SBC sets for this Showdown challenge. You’ll need to complete two lineups for Bynoe-Gittens, and one for Henrichs. The reward for each set corresponds with the player. So, if you want Bynoe-Gittens, you won’t also need to complete Henrichs’ SBC.
The requirements for both sets are as follows:
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
Benjamin Henrichs
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
Solutions
Expect to pay about 50,000 for the two lineups that are needed for the 87 OVR Bynoe-Gittens. The Henrichs SBC will cost around 60,000.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
England
- RB Danilo (80 OVR)
- GK Adan (81 OVR)
- CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)
- RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)
- GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)
- GK Lopes (82 OVR)
- GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)
- CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)
- CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)
- LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)
- TOTW ST Tom Bradshaw (83 OVR)
Bundesliga
- CB Sebastian Coates (82 OVR)
- CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)
- CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)
- CM Koke (83 OVR)
- CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)
- GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)
- CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)
Benjamin Henrichs
- CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)
- GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)
- CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)
- GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)
- GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)
- LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)
- CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC set expires on March 2.