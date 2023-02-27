FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Jamie Bynoe-Gittens vs. Benjamin Henrichs SBCs – Requirements and solutions

Dortmund and Leipzig.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A major clash in the Bundesliga is set for March 3, as Dortmund and RB Leipzig will go at it once more. To get ready for the game, a new set of Showdown Squad Building Challenges are now live in FIFA 23. Two new 87 OVR cards, one for Dortmund midfielder Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and the other for Leipzig RWB Benjamin Henrichs, are now available in FIFA Ultimate Team for a limited time. Here’s how you can get one, or both.

How to complete Bynoe-Gittens & Henrichs SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Screenshot by Gamepur

Benjamin Henrichs

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two SBC sets for this Showdown challenge. You’ll need to complete two lineups for Bynoe-Gittens, and one for Henrichs. The reward for each set corresponds with the player. So, if you want Bynoe-Gittens, you won’t also need to complete Henrichs’ SBC.

The requirements for both sets are as follows:

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

England

  • Starting players – 11
  • England players – Min. 1
  • TOTW players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Bundesliga

  • Starting players – 11
  • Bundesliga players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Benjamin Henrichs

  • Starting players – 11
  • Bundesliga players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

Expect to pay about 50,000 for the two lineups that are needed for the 87 OVR Bynoe-Gittens. The Henrichs SBC will cost around 60,000.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

England

  • RB Danilo (80 OVR)
  • GK Adan (81 OVR)
  • CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)
  • RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)
  • GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)
  • GK Lopes (82 OVR)
  • GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)
  • CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)
  • CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)
  • LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)
  • TOTW ST Tom Bradshaw (83 OVR)

Bundesliga

  • CB Sebastian Coates (82 OVR)
  • CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)
  • CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)
  • CM Koke (83 OVR)
  • CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
  • RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
  • GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)
  • GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)
  • CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
  • GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
  • CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

Benjamin Henrichs

  • CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)
  • GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)
  • CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)
  • GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
  • CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
  • LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)
  • GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)
  • LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
  • ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)
  • CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
  • LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC set expires on March 2.

