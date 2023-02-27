FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Jamie Bynoe-Gittens vs. Benjamin Henrichs SBCs – Requirements and solutions

A major clash in the Bundesliga is set for March 3, as Dortmund and RB Leipzig will go at it once more. To get ready for the game, a new set of Showdown Squad Building Challenges are now live in FIFA 23. Two new 87 OVR cards, one for Dortmund midfielder Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and the other for Leipzig RWB Benjamin Henrichs, are now available in FIFA Ultimate Team for a limited time. Here’s how you can get one, or both.

How to complete Bynoe-Gittens & Henrichs SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Benjamin Henrichs

There are two SBC sets for this Showdown challenge. You’ll need to complete two lineups for Bynoe-Gittens, and one for Henrichs. The reward for each set corresponds with the player. So, if you want Bynoe-Gittens, you won’t also need to complete Henrichs’ SBC.

The requirements for both sets are as follows:

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Benjamin Henrichs

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

Expect to pay about 50,000 for the two lineups that are needed for the 87 OVR Bynoe-Gittens. The Henrichs SBC will cost around 60,000.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

England

RB Danilo (80 OVR)

GK Adan (81 OVR)

CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Tom Bradshaw (83 OVR)

Bundesliga

CB Sebastian Coates (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

Benjamin Henrichs

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC set expires on March 2.