FIFA 23: How to complete Karol Linetty Silver Stars Objectives challenge

On November 16, a new Team of the Week and a new Silver Stars challenge arrived in FIFA 23. The latest Silver Stars challenge features a 74 OVR Team of the Week card of Torino midfielder Karol Linetty as the primary reward. This card has decent all-around stats for a Silver card and also possesses both 3-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes. How can you get the 74 OVR Linetty? Let’s take a look.

Related: The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 9 (November 16)

How to complete Karol Linetty Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Team of the Week Linetty:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Karol Linetty player item.

This challenge will expire on November 23.