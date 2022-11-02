FIFA 23: How to complete Mama Balde Silver Stars Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Silver Stars Objectives challenge for Football Ultimate Team on November 2. For this week users can attempt to obtain a new 74 OVR Team of the Week player item of ESTAC Troyes striker Mama Balde. This card should be a highly sought-after commodity, since it has 94 Pace and some respectable Shooting and Dribbling attributes. So, how can you get this card? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Mama Balde Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Team of the Week Balde:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Mama Balde player item.

This challenge will expire on November 9.