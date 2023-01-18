FIFA 23: How to complete Manu Sanchez Silver Stars Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a fresh Silver Stars challenge for Football Ultimate Team on January 18. This latest one features a primary reward in a 74 OVR Team of the Week item of CA Osasuna LB Manu Sanchez. So, how can you add the Spanish defender to your collection? Let’s take a look at the objectives.

Related: The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 12 (January 18)

How to complete Manu Sanchez Silver Stars challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

TOTW Sanchez possesses 3-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Team of the Week Sanchez:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Manu Sanchez player item.

This challenge will expire on January 25.