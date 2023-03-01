FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Jakub Jankto Silver Stars Objectives challenge

On March 1, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Team of the Week and a fresh Silver Stars challenge. For this week, the Silver Stars reward is a 74 OVR Moments card of Sparta Praha midfielder Jakob Jankto. So, how can you add the 27-year-old Czech midfielder? Here’s a look at the objectives for this challenge.

Related: The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 18 (March 1)

How to complete Jankto Silver Stars challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Player Moments Jankto:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Jakub Jankto player item. The new Moments Jankto card possesses 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes, very strong for a 74 OVR card.

This challenge will expire on March 8.