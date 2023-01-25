FIFA 23: How to complete Nikola Storm Silver Stars Objectives challenge

It’s a fresh week of Team of the Week-related content in FIFA Ultimate Team. EA Sports and the FIFA team dropped a new set of TOTW players alongside a special Silver Team of the Week card that can be obtained through a Silver Stars challenge. For this week, FUT players can obtain a 74 OVR card of KV Mechelen midfielder Nikola Storm, How can you add the 28-year-old Belgian to your collection? Let’s take a look.

Related: The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 13 (January 25)

How to complete Nikola Storm Silver Stars challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Team of the Week Storm:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Nikola Storm player item. TOTW Storm possesses 3-star Skill Moves and 5-star Weak Foot attributes, not too shabby for a Silver midfielder.

This challenge will expire on February 1.