FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Daniel-Kofi Kyereh SBC – Requirements and solutions

Even though we are in the midst of the FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT promo, there’s still time for an Out of Position SBC. A new Squad Building Challenge that features an 87 OVR card of SC Freiburg’s Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is now available for a limited time in Football Ultimate Team. So, how can you get 87 OVR Kyereh in FUT? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete Out of Position Kyereh

Out of Position Kyereh possesses 3-star Weak Foot and and 5-star Skill Moves attributes.

To complete this Out of Position SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins. It’s normally a steep price for an 87 OVR. However, this card does possess formidable stats and does have alternate positions at LM, RW, and ST.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Bundesliga

CM Hector Herrera (80 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (81 OVR)

GK Nick Pope (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on March 20.