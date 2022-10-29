FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Ross Barkley SBC – Requirements and solutions

On October 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released another Out of Position Squad Building Challenge. This challenge features an 86 OVR striker card of OGC Nice’s Ross Barkley. This, however, is a Player Pick challenge. Users can choose from a Barkley that has 90 Pace and 84 Shooting, or one with 86 Pace and 88 Shooting. So, how can you get one of these cards? Let’s take a look at the requirements, and some helpful solutions.

How to complete OOP Barkley SBC

To complete this Out of Position SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 120,000-125,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Top Form

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CDM Konrad Laimer (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

TOTW CM Adrien Rabiot (83 OVR)

England

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

CM De Paul (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

RB Daniel Carvajal (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

Ligue 1

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernandez (84 OVR)

CM De Paul (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 4.