FIFA 23: How to complete Razvan Marin Silver Stars Objectives challenge

With a new Season of FIFA 23 just around the corner, a new Silver Stars Objectives challenge went live in Football Ultimate Team on February 1. This latest challenge features a 74 OVR Team of the Week item of Empoli midfielder Razvan Marin as the primary reward. So, how can you add 74 OVR Marin to your FUT collection? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete TOTY Honorable Mentions Seko Fofana SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Razvan Marin Silver Stars challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Team of the Week Marin:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Razvan Marin player item. TOTW Marin possesses 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes, rather solid for a Silver midfielder.

This challenge will expire on February 1.